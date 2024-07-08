Watch: Pro-Hamas Protestor Tries to Display Anti-Israel Signs During NASCAR Race in Chicago, Man Scales Fence to Rip Them to Shreds (Video)

Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to Chicago’s Grant Park for the second NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Two pro-Hamas protestors scaled a fence and attempted to wave signs with anti-Israel messages.

According to Newsweek, the two protesters were arrested within the perimeter of the Chicago Street Race after locking themselves to fences protecting the race area after shouting for around 40 minutes.

The signage parroted charges of genocide in Gaza against Israel for daring to respond to the October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks against civilians.

At least one Chicago man was not in the mood to endure the childish tantrum.

As one of the protestors attempted to hold his signs up while sitting atop the fence, the unknown man leaped onto the fence, scaled it, and forcibly ripped the signage out of the protestor’s hands to the cheers of those in the vicinity.

Watch: