WATCH: Polish MEP Gives Blistering Takedown of Ursula Von der Leyen, Exposes ‘Sick, Leftist Ideology’ Destroying Europe

Ewa Zajaczkowska, a Polish Member of the European Parliament, gave a blistering takedown of EU president Ursula Von der Leyen and the leftist ideology destroying Europe.

Addressing the European Parliament in Brussels, Zajaczkowska of the New Hope political party exposed the “sick, leftist ideology” that runs at the heart of the European Union.

Here is a transcript of the speech:

Madam President, honorable MEPs, Mrs Ursula, it is high time that someone told you straight what the vast majority of Europeans think of you. Your election as President of the European Commission in the previous term was a huge mistake and some people still have a hangover from that decision until today.

You are the face of the European Green Deal, which is destroying the European economy and agriculture, which is leading to Europe becoming an economic backwater. You are the face of all the EU’s climate craziness, which leads to us Europeans becoming poorer and poorer.

Finally, you are the face of the migration pact and I address you as a woman, mother to mother. How can you not be ashamed, promoting something like the Migration Pact, which leads to millions of women and children in Europe feeling threatened on the streets of their own cities?

You are responsible for every rape, every assault, for every tragedy caused by the influx of illegal migrants, because it is you who is inviting these people to Europe.

You should go to prison for what you have done, not to the European Commission. Your presence as the head of the European Commission is the further downfall of the European Union.

We want a Europe of free and sovereign nations, not a sick, leftist ideology. And from Poland, hands off and to all the soldiers who are defending the eastern border of the European Union, you should bow in tas. Thank you.