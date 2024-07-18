Watch Live: Final Night at RNC, Coverage Begins at 5:30 Central, President Trump to Speak at 9:00 pm Central/ 10:00 pm Eastern

President Trump arrives to thunderous applause on the first night of the RNC./Image: Video screenshot.

In his first major speech since the failed assassination attempt against him, President Trump will take the stage tonight at the RNC.

President Trump has said that his original speech has been entirely revamped in light of the attempt on his life on Saturday.

He is scheduled to speak at 9:00 pm Central/10:00 pm Eastern.

Prior to his acceptance of the Republican nomination, additional speakers are listed below.

Please note the times below are Central time.

5:30-6:00 p.m.
Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, Chair of National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC)

6:00-6:30 p.m.
Diane Hendricks
Diane Evans
Linda McMahon, former Administrator of Small Business Administration
Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State

6:30-7:00 p.m.
Pastor Lorenzo Sewell
John Nieporte
Steve & Zach Witkoff

7:00-7:30 p.m.
Alina Habba, former President Donald Trump’s attorney
Tucker Carlson, founder of Tucker Carlson Network

7:30-8:00 p.m.
Carrie Ruiz
Hulk Hogan, former professional entertainer and wrestler
Annette Albright

8:00-9:00 p.m.
Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
Eric Trump
Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship

9:00-10:30 p.m.
President Donald J. Trump

Watch here on Rumble:

And here on YouTube:

