Watch Live: Final Night at RNC, Coverage Begins at 5:30 Central, President Trump to Speak at 9:00 pm Central/ 10:00 pm Eastern

In his first major speech since the failed assassination attempt against him, President Trump will take the stage tonight at the RNC.

President Trump has said that his original speech has been entirely revamped in light of the attempt on his life on Saturday.

He is scheduled to speak at 9:00 pm Central/10:00 pm Eastern.

Prior to his acceptance of the Republican nomination, additional speakers are listed below.

Please note the times below are Central time.

5:30-6:00 p.m.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, Chair of National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC)

6:00-6:30 p.m.

Diane Hendricks

Diane Evans

Linda McMahon, former Administrator of Small Business Administration

Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State

6:30-7:00 p.m.

Pastor Lorenzo Sewell

John Nieporte

Steve & Zach Witkoff

7:00-7:30 p.m.

Alina Habba, former President Donald Trump’s attorney

Tucker Carlson, founder of Tucker Carlson Network

7:30-8:00 p.m.

Carrie Ruiz

Hulk Hogan, former professional entertainer and wrestler

Annette Albright

8:00-9:00 p.m.

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Eric Trump

Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship

9:00-10:30 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump

Watch here on Rumble:

And here on YouTube: