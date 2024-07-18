Watch JD Vance’s Amazing ‘America First’ Speech at the Republican National Convention (VIDEO)

The big event at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday was the final speech of the night from Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance and he did not disappoint.

Vance highlighted his family, his upbringing and the challenges he has faced. He highlighted the disastrous policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the fact that Biden has been a terrible leader for decades.

He talked about the amazing economy under Trump and vowed to make American workers a priority in the next Trump administration.

From FOX News:

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican Party’s nominee for vice president, took to the stage of the Republican National Convention and laid out his argument to send Former President Donald Trump back to the White House, giving the audience a look back at his upbringing while hitting themes of economic populism aimed at the working class. “Together, we will protect the wages of American workers,” Vance said, arguing that another Trump administration would stop letting the Chinese Communist Party build “their middle class on the backs” of American citizens. Vance promised not to import foreign labor, not to “cater” to Wall Street, and not to buy foreign energy. Vance also touched on Trump’s “America First” agenda, promising to make allies pay their fair share for world peace instead of betraying “the generosity of the American taxpayer.”On foreign policy, Vance promised that the administration would send service members to war “only when we must.”

Here are a few highlights:

J.D. Vance: When I Was In Fourth Grade, A Career Politician Named Joe Biden Voted For NAFTAhttps://t.co/6HkmRmCShL "When I was a senior in high school, that same Joe Biden supported the disastrous invasion of Iraq… Joe Biden screwed up and my community paid the price." pic.twitter.com/BE7F5sxFwk — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) July 18, 2024

J.D. VANCE: "Consider what they said. They said [Trump] was a tyrant. They said he MUST be stopped at ALL costs. But how did he respond? He called for national unity, for national calm, literally RIGHT after an assassin nearly took his life." pic.twitter.com/GE1qDp5rdS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2024

JD Vance: “People will not fight for abstractions, but they will fight for their home. And if this movement of ours is going to succeed, our leaders have to remember that America is a nation and its citizens deserve leaders who put its interests first.” pic.twitter.com/nNwvTghXrY — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 18, 2024

Watch the whole thing below:

Vance just showed the country that he is an excellent choice by Trump for Vice President.