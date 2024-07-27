WATCH: GOP Senate Candidate Destroys Kamala Harris with a Devastating Attack Ad that is Taking the Political World by Storm

by
Dave McCormick

This week, one of the Senate GOP’s prized recruits just laid out the perfect template for countering Kamala Harris’s rise and hopefully ending her White House dreams.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick, who is challenging longtime Democrat Senator Bob Casey, dropped an attack ad on Kamala Harris so brutal that the entire political world is taking notice. This was part of McCormick’s effort to tie Casey to who would be the most radical presidential nominee in American history.

The ad opens with Pennsylvania Democrat Senator Bob Casey singing Harris’s praises and predicting people will fall for her.

“Kamala Harris is inspiring and very capable. The more people get to know her, the more they’ll be particularly impressed by her ability,” Casey says.

The advertisement proceeds to show Harris pushing some of the most socialist and terrifying policies imaginable in our country. These include the elimination of the filibuster to pass a Green New Deal, banning fracking, decriminalizing illegal immigration, abolishing ICE, defunding the police, and mandating a gun buyback program.

She even wants to ban the consumption of meat and give voting rights to terrorists like the Boston Marathon bomber!

The ad is one and a half minutes long, and every second is worth watching.

WATCH:

Fracking is a particularly potent issue in Pennsylvania. According to the Fractracker Alliance, the state is home to over 185,000 active conventional gas and oil wells.

The ad has been viewed 2.7 million times. GOP operatives and political journalists predict this will shape attacks against Harris moving forward.

It’s even scaring allies of Joe Biden.

Given the rigged media environment Republicans are encountering, it will take a unified party and relentless message to take down Harris. However, whether the party is capable is an open question.

Cullen Linebarger

Cullen Linebarger

 