A Polish border guard was murdered, and several others were injured by illegal immigrants throwing spears at the border.

These are the barbaric savages, rapists, and murderers that Globalists are importing to terrorize civilized societies across Europe and North America.

Polish officials reportedly blame Putin for the attacks, claiming he has waged hybrid warfare utilizing cyber attacks, disinformation, and weaponized migration to destabilize the EU. This appears to be an attempt to deflect the blame from the EU’s unchecked mass migration policies.

Similar consequences are seen across Europe and in Poland. The Gateway Pundit reported last month that two stabbings claimed the lives of two police officers in Germany and Poland. In Germany, the perpetrator was a 25-year-old Afghan illegal. In Poland, an illegal immigrant reportedly stabbed a soldier after reaching through the fence “on the country’s border with Belarus in May,” according to Deutsche Welle.

Even the liberal, ultra-globalist Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusker has condemned the EU’s new asylum and migration system and refused to comply with EU-established mass migration ‘quotas’ after Poland voted against the new rules. Tusk reportedly wants the EU’s help in building ‘impenetrable’ walls on the borders with Russia and Belarus.

The latest attack against Polish border troops occurred on the border with Belarus, where migrants chucked spears, made from sticks with blades attached, through a fence and killed one border guard who was assisting an injured colleague.

The murdered guard was identified as Sgt Mateusz Sitek, 21.

Polish border guard died after migrant men threw a SPEAR at him while attempting to storm the border. Dozens of migrants threw spears at guards at the border fence between Belarus-Poland. Several guards were injured during the attack, which occurred in May, with one…



Telegraph reports,