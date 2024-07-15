WATCH: Chaos in Copa America’s Final Match as Police and Security Struggle To Contain a Mass of People Without Tickets From Entering Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

The final match of the Copa America has devolved into chaos that even had it postponed for over an hour, as security and police struggled to contain thousands of unruly fans who invaded the Hard Rock stadium in Miami.

In a country where illegals are flocking through the border by the millions, perhaps fans without a ticket invading a game venue is to be expected.

The Copa America is a football (soccer, if you will) tournament that gathers the best national teams in the American Continent, and this edition held in the US was not without its security incidents.

Watch: gates at Hard Rock Stadium are breached and scores of ‘fans’ begin streaming in.

BREAKING: The gates at Hard Rock Stadium have been breached and scores of fans have begun streaming in for the 2024 #CopaAmerica final. Police are scrambling to try and stem the flow of people. pic.twitter.com/fkoMMYGk8K — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) July 14, 2024

It was the Copa America’s last but greatest security embarrassment, and it took place before Argentina and Colombia final match even started.

The game ended up being pushed back from 8:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. after unruly ‘fans’ rushed the Hard Rock Stadium gates, climbed over fences, and through vents, to ‘forcibly enter without tickets’ on Sunday night.

New York Post reported:

“In another statement later in the night, according to USA Today, a spokesperson for the venue said that — eventually, and for a brief stretch — gates were opened ‘to all fans in order to prevent stampedes and serious injury at the perimeter. There was serious concern of fans being crushed in an attempt to enter’.

‘Law enforcement and security personnel were immediately deployed throughout the stadium and surrounding area to keep fans as safe as possible in light of this unprecedented situation’, the statement continued. ‘We urge fans to listen to law enforcement and security personnel throughout the night for the safety of all in attendance’.”

Watch: Police coming in and checking tickets, kicking people out.

Police coming in and checking tickets. Kicking people out row by row at the Hard Rock Stadium #CopaAmerica Finals pic.twitter.com/nydcfd4iXC — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 15, 2024

People without tickets gained access to the grounds, and Hard Rock Stadium security struggled to allow the fans who actually bought tickets into the venue.

This created a dangerous situation.

The invaders could be seen pushing toward one of the stadium’s entrances, as police tried to halt people from going through.

Other wild videos showcased fans climbing into vents and over the ticket booths, along with other fences.

Watch: Arrests being made at the Copa America final.

Update: Arrests being made at the Copa America final after dozens of people stormed security at Hard Rock Stadium| #ONLYinDADE #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/2ie6jL1Y8L — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) July 14, 2024

“Fans wearing soccer jerseys could be seen sprinting by cameras, and at one point, one shirtless fan could be seen being grabbed by a uniformed officer. Another video showed a more violent scene where police officers could be seen scuffling with fans as they tried to keep people from getting through one of the gates.”

A Miami-Dade police spokesperson told the press that there were multiple arrests for battery on a police officer as well as for trespassing.

“’These incidents have been a result of the unruly behavior of fans trying to access the stadium’, a statement from police read. ‘We are asking everyone to be patient and abide by the rules set by our officers and Hard Rock Stadium personnel. We are actively working with Hard Rock Stadium to ensure a safe environment for all those attending. Unruly behavior will get you ejected and/or arrested. We have a ZERO Tolerance behavior against unruly conduct from everyone attending’.”

Watch: Chaos at the gate.

This a failure on the event planners. POINT BLANK. Yall can keep your racist talking points to yourselves. #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/MH0Ucfp2oX — Anibal Roldan (@latinheat) July 15, 2024

“Eventually, though, the match began, and videos surfaced of the stands and aisles appearing packed, with police officers sifting through the crowd to check tickets and remove spectators who didn’t have one.”

This chaotic scene came just days after Copa America suffered a grave lapse in security that led to family members of the Uruguayan national team being threatened by Colombian fans.

This happened at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and Uruguayan players could be seen rushing into the stands to defend their loved ones.

Watch: people without tickets entering through the vents!

At this point very little interest can be generated by saying that in the end, Argentina beat Colombia for 2×1 and won the title.