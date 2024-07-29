WATCH: Joe Biden Barely Makes It Up the Shorter Staircase to Air Force One

After hiding out at Camp David all weekend with his son Hunter, Joe Biden was spotted departing Joint Base Andrews en route to Austin, Texas on Monday afternoon.

Biden shuffled across the tarmac and struggled to make it up the shorter staircase to Air Force One.

Secret Service agents got into position and walked right behind Biden as he struggled to make it up the shorter staircase.

WATCH:

Rare sighting of Crooked Joe Biden (or whatever shell is left of him) as he barely makes it up the short stairs and heads to Texas pic.twitter.com/87MoQ6T9kG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2024

Biden is traveling to Austin delivers remarks and commemorates the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act during a visit to the LBJ Presidential Library.

He will also be traveling to Houston on Monday to pay respects to Democrat Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee who passed away last week from cancer.

Biden is barely hanging onto his presidency after he was forced out of the 2024 race by Barack Obama.

Kamala Harris came in and stole all of Joe Biden’s delegates after the Obama-Democrat machine pushed Biden out.

Harris appears to be taking over Biden’s job.

According to Harris’ National Security Advisor, Kamala Harris was briefed on the Hezbollah attack on a soccer field in Israel.

Where was Joe Biden?

Is Biden still in charge?