WATCH: “All The Joe Biden Voters Get Out!” – Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Kicks Biden Supporters Out of His Concert

Atlanta-based rapper Waka Flocka Flame made headlines after recently performing at Club Sky in Salt Lake City, Utah, and telling Biden supporters to “get out” of his concert.

“We’re going to see y’all at the Bingo game,” Flocka said to the people who didn’t like his command.

“We’re going to party right now for our f*cking President T24,” he added before performing his hit song “Grove Street Party.” As the song began, the DJ also shouted, “Trump 2024!” Most of the crowd appeared to enjoy his comments:

The rapper has long been a fan of President Trump.

Waka Flocka Flame last October came out with the message “TRUMP2024” on X and changed his profile picture to a photo of him standing with the President:

TRUMP2024 — Waka Flocka Flame (@WakaFlocka) October 16, 2023

Additionally, in a 2020 Instagram comment, he signaled that he believes President Trump is a better President than Obama.

For any of the Communist leftists who are triggered over Waka Flocka’s call for Biden supporters to leave his concert, it can be recalled that “F*ck Donald Trump” rapper YG once tried to force a concert-goer to state his name and yell “F*ck Donald Trump” before kicking him out for refusing:

Unlike YG, Flocka wasn’t an asshole about it…