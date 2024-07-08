‘Walk to Podium’: Fresh Leaks Show Biden Aides Micromanaging His Every Move With Verbal and Visual Cues

The leaks are flying out the White House as staffers who want Old Joe to step aside seek to spread the word about his declining health.

According to a report from Axios, Biden staffers are preparing large documents with instructions for his every move, including something as simple and obvious as walking up to the podium.

The report explains:

Before a presidential event, the White House sends event staffers a document to emulate when preparing their own materials for the president. One template — a copy of which was obtained by Axios — is short and simple, with one large picture of the event space on each page, accompanied with big text such as: “View from podium,” and “View from audience.” In the five-page document, two pages are separate pictures of, “Walk to podium.” The staffer who helped with the fundraiser told Axios: “It surprised me that a seasoned political pro like the president would need detailed verbal and visual instructions on how to enter and exit a room.”

Biden officials attempted to downplay the documents, with a spokesperson arguing that “high levels of detail and precision are critical to presidential advance work — regardless of who is president — and these are basic approaches that are used by any modern advance team, including the vice president’s office and agencies.”

A spokesperson for Kamala Harris added that such documents represent “standard logistical briefing materials and photos for any principal, including the vice president.”

The revelations come as growing numbers of elected Democrat lawmakers, officials, donors, strategists, commentators and other party bigwigs call on Biden to drop out the race because of his ongoing mental decline.

Biden, meanwhile, insists that he is not going anywhere. The coming weeks and months will certainly be interesting.