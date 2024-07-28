The View’s Joy Behar Says Young White Males Buying 50 Rounds of Ammo Should Be Reported

Does The View’s Joy Behar support racial profiling? Perhaps, but only for white men.

During a July 15, 2024, episode of The View discussing the failed assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, Behar suggested that a “20-year-old white guy” purchasing 50 rounds of ammunition “should be reported.”

Behar shared, “According to a CNN report, a senior law enforcement official said that [the would-be assassin] bought 50 rounds of ammunition from a local gun store hours before the rally.”

She then suggested, “Shouldn’t that have been reported? Somebody buys 50, a 20-year-old white guy, I mean we’ve seen that many times now. Young white men with guns, and nobody reported that he bought 50 rounds of ammunition.”

Watch:

The View’s Joy Behar thinks white men should be reported for buying 50 rounds of ammo: “Shouldn’t that have been reported—a 20-year-old white guy? I mean, we’ve seen that many times now—young white men with guns, and nobody reported that he bought 50 rounds of ammunition?” pic.twitter.com/WBOdzzlVzi — Julia (@Jules31415) July 15, 2024

Breitbart News notes the obvious, which reveals how little Behar understands: