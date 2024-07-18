Video Coverage from the RNC! “Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saved President Trump in the Most Widely Seen Miracle in Human History!” INTERVIEW WITH BENNY JOHNSON!

The Gateway Pundit is here at the Republican National Convention with great American patriots from all over the nation.

Notably, the convention is void of the most of the old Republican guard, like neocons Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney. All would certainly be booed if they walked by this America First Pro MAGA crowd. There are some stray RINOS lurking around, but they have no choice but to shut up and embrace Trump’s new Republican Party.

The presence of media that has had President Trump’s back since day one is also notable, including Benny Johnson and other alternate media stars that have set up their media booths center stage. We interviewed Benny Johnson here about the assassination attempt on President Trump’s life and his vice presidential pick, JD Vance. See the full interview here:

When asked about this thoughts on the assasination not President Trump, this was Benny Johnson’s poignant answer:

“Yeah, I have two theories.So, theory number one is that our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, saved our President.And that’s important because we all witnessed the most widely seen miracle in human history.There have been alot of miracles that our Saviour has done.And there’s been a lot of miracles that have taken place; and I believe in them.I’m just a simple Christian here.But that was the most widely seen miracle based on technology we now have…widely seen, live or played back miracle that anyone can see.It was a miracle. There has to be an investigation into criminal negligence.I personally believe that there should be homicide charges against the people who didn’t take the shot or the individuals who allowed that rooftop to have some Joe Biden donor…it’s a Joe Biden donor who was able to army crawl for thirty minutes…you saw the guy, skinny little arms, pure soy, he can’t move fast, he was able to army crawl with his little rifle across and then put a bead on our President and nobody did nothing.People from the audience taking videos of him the whole time, and the Secret Service does nothing? No.No, no, no.Something doesn’t smell right here.And so I personally believe, because there’s also somebody who died – you know, Corey Comperatore is a great father.He’s a great father.He’s a firefighter, an American patriot who died in all this; that we should charge the head of Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, with homicide.I think she should be charged with homicide negligence.If they can charge Donald Trump, reverse engineer this, please.If they can charge Donald Trump by saying march peacefully on January 6th, if they can charge Donald Trump for that, then we can charge Kimberly Cheatle and perhaps Joe Biden with negligence and homicide here. Because Joe Biden’s rhetoric is what radicalized this shooter.Because he’s a Joe Biden donor.”

What are your thoughts about the assassination attempt on President Trump? Do you agree with Benny Johnson?

Remember, in the end GOD wins!

