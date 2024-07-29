Venezuelan Communist Tyrant Maduro Learns Tricks from US Democrats – Blocked Election Observers from Access to Ballot Counting Rooms

In November 2020 Democrats in Pennsylvania blocked Republican election observers, including Corey Lewandowski and former Florida AG Pam Bondi, from observing the ballot counting room in Philadelphia after the November 3rd election.

Republican observers were barred from entering the Philadelphia vote counting center even after receiving the appellate court order.

BREAKING: Republican observers barred from entering Philly vote counting center even after receiving court order pic.twitter.com/9b6WIr7h4M — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) November 5, 2020

The Philadelphia Sheriff did not enforce the appellate court order, according to Corey Lewandowski, who was on the ground in Philly. Pam Bondi said the counting machines were moved far away from observers, defying the court order allowing GOP observers to be no more than 6 feet away from officials counting ballots.

This is what you would expect in a banana republic.

President Trump was ahead on election night by nearly 800,000 votes over Joe Biden in Pennsylvania. Four days later the vote went to Joe Biden. Trump was ahead in the state by nearly 800,000 votes on Election night! It only took four days of secret counting to flip the state to Joe Biden!

On November 3, 2020, in Michigan, President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by over 100,000 votes. This appeared to be another solid win for President Trump in the battleground state with a greater margin than his 2016 victory. Democrats then locked doors on Republican election workers the next day and put cardboard over the windows to prevent the GOP observers from seeing in. The state continued to count until Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the state.

Similar events took place in several other states. It was a miraculous win for Joe Biden.

This tactic worked so well for US Democrats that Communist tyrant Nicolás Maduro this past weekend ordered his police force to prevent election observers from monitoring the ballot counting process at voting centers nationwide.

BREAKING: Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s dictator, has ordered his police force to prevent election observers from monitoring the ballot counting process at voting centers nationwide. pic.twitter.com/iewnqxEuSC — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) July 29, 2024

Is Maduro afraid of losing the elections in today? It certainly seems so since he prevented the arrival of international electoral observers and deported international delegations from Venezuela. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/69dtZ7ZTlK — Gateway Hispanic (@GatewayHispanic) July 28, 2024

Maduro learned this from US Democrats.

It will be interesting to see if the Biden regime condemns this cheating in Venezuela or if they celebrate tyrant Maduro’s expected surprise win the communist hellhole.