Venezuela Civil War Watch: “Tren del Llano” Gang Leader Issues Dire Warning to Maduro Regime’s Security Forces to Stand Down or Face Consequences

The leader of the notorious criminal gang “Tren del Llano” in Guárico, Venezuela, has publicly broken ranks with the Maduro regime, The Gateway Hispanic reported.

In a video statement released, the gang leader issued a stark warning to Nicolás Maduro and his security forces, demanding they stand down against the Venezuelan people or face severe repercussions.

This warning comes after the tyrant Maduro stole the election and declared himself the winner of the recently concluded presidential race.

The “Tren del Llano” is a criminal organization based in Venezuela, specifically in the Llanos region, which encompasses several central and southwestern states. The name “Tren del Llano” translates to “Train of the Plains,” reflecting their base of operations in the plains region of Venezuela.

The gang, known as one of the country’s first “megabandas,” emerged around 2008. Initially focused on car theft, the group quickly expanded its criminal activities, including extortion, kidnappings, contract killings, and drug trafficking.

Once considered allies of the Maduro administration, criminal gangs like Tren del Llano have historically benefited from the regime’s protection and complicity. However, as discontent grows among Venezuelans suffering under economic collapse and political repression, even those who once supported Maduro are beginning to turn against him.

The alleged gang leader said in his video message:

[Translation] “Good evening, people of Venezuela. We are making this video to call on the armed forces and the state’s public forces. We do not want to generate more violence. My advice is that by listening to the people, you should entrench yourselves in your commands and let the people decide who should be put in and who should be removed. I have nothing more to say. This is a warning call. I do not want violence; I do not want to generate homicide; I do not want to cause death. We are not bringers of death. If you do not entrench yourselves in the commands, we will use everything we have, and all my people throughout the state of Guárico will start attacking the officials. Do not touch the people; respect the people, respect their decision. That is all we have to say. Otherwise, bear the consequences. Even if I die, even if I lose my life, it is for the people. We are children of Simón Bolívar, and the Venezuelan devil’s lies will not prevail. Venezuelans do not tolerate any misconduct from anyone. I tell you this as someone who lives in constant struggle and war with those damned individuals all the time.”

WATCH:

| URGENTE: El líder de la banda criminal “Tren del Llano” del estado Guárico, publica un video advirtiendo a las fuerzas de Maduro: “Mi consejo es que escuchando al pueblo, se atrincheren en sus comandos y dejen que el pueblo decida y ponga y quite a quien quiera”. pic.twitter.com/ghj4AvkHmA — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) July 30, 2024

Eduardo Menoni, founder of La Libertad Media, reported that “The Tren del Llano gang is confronting Nicolás Maduro’s National Guard in Guarico, Venezuela.”

WATCH:

| URGENTE: La banda el Tren del llano se está enfrentando a la Guardia Nacional de Nicolás Maduro en Guarico, Venezuela. Dicen “estamos con el pueblo”. Noche larga en toda Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/GZhZqgRnKW — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) July 30, 2024

In another post, Menoni reported, “The Tren del Llano band in Guarico, Venezuela; takes control of a police command and removes posters of the dictator Nicolás Maduro, they say that they are not going to let them repress the people “Let’s go ahead people, we are not going to leave them alone.”