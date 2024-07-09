“Utter Disgrace”: House Appropriations Committee Rejects Rep. Clyde’s Amendment to Defund Left’s Lawfare Against Trump Due to GOP No-Show

Representative Andrew Clyde (R-GA) lashed out at his fellow Republicans for their absence during a critical vote on his amendment aimed at defunding the left’s lawfare against former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Clyde has been tirelessly advocating for the defunding of the Left’s lawfare against President Trump for nearly a year, echoing the sentiments of countless Americans who are fed up with all talk and no action from their elected officials.

Last August, Rep. Clyde unveiled a bold strategy to utilize the appropriations process to cut off funding for prosecutors like Fani Willis, Alvin Bragg, and Jack Smith, all of whom receive federal funding and are involved in pursuing charges against Trump.

“I’m incredibly honored to have President Trump’s support. He’s 100% right — these people are sick. The ultimate goal of the Left’s political persecution is designed to incarcerate President Trump and prevent him from serving the American people again,” Clyde wrote on X.

In an op-ed for Blaze, Clyde argued that Democrats have shifted from media smears and unfounded accusations of Russian collusion to their most alarming tactic yet: the weaponization of the justice system.

Our constitutional republic is in crisis. Throughout the last eight years, liberals across the country have sought to smear Donald Trump and silence his supporters. Yet after exhausting all options to no avail, Democrats are now abandoning their previous playbook of cheap tricks, instead opting for their most sinister scheme to date. Rather than besmirching his name in the press, pushing a fictitious Russian collusion narrative, or pursuing yet another sham impeachment, their latest effort is far more perverse. In just four months’ time, Democrats have weaponized our justice system to gin up four criminal indictments against President Trump across four jurisdictions — totaling 91 bogus charges. The stakes are significantly higher under this stunt, as Trump’s fate rests in the hands of three liberal prosecutors and four hand-picked juries. By design, the ultimate goal of this nefarious strategy is to place President Trump behind bars to prevent him from serving the American people again. The road to this political persecution plot is paved with a string of court dates, which conveniently coincide with major events during the busy primary season. So regardless of the eventual outcome, the process becomes the punishment. If this isn’t election interference, then I don’t know what is.

Despite having his amendment to defund such prosecutions approved by the House Rules Committee in November, Clyde laments that it was never brought to a vote and was eventually dismissed during private negotiations.

“Earlier this year, my effort was ultimately surrendered during backroom negotiations. In fact, the Swamp’s atrocious omnibus fully funded the sham prosecutions of President Trump. This is one of the many reasons I voted against the Uniparty’s America Last spending spree,” he wrote.

Determined to continue his fight, Clyde submitted his amendment again last month as part of the appropriations request for the FY25 CJS appropriations bill. His goal remains to ensure that no taxpayer dollars support a politically motivated legal assault on Trump.

“This is critical to ensuring taxpayer dollars do not fund the Left’s ongoing lawfare. House Republicans must use the power of the purse to protect the integrity of our elections, restore Americans’ faith in our government, and dismantle our nation’s two-tiered system of justice,” Rep. Clyde wrote.

Rep. Clyde’s amendment language states, “None of the funds made available by this Act may be used, prior to November 5, 2024, to prosecute a person that is a declared candidate for President of the United States as of the date of enactment of this Act.”

Clyde’s call to action, however, was met with disappointment on Tuesday when an insufficient number of Republicans attended the vote, leading to the rejection of his amendment by the House Appropriations Committee.

“The House Appropriations Committee DID NOT adopt my amendment to defund the Left’s lawfare against President Trump. Why? Not enough Republicans showed up to vote. Utter disgrace. But the fight isn’t over. Stay tuned,” Clyde wrote.