Germany beat the USA in women’s 3×3 basketball team on Tuesday at the Paris Olympics.

Germany handily beat the US women’s team 17-13.

Germany beats USA in Women's 3X3 Basketball pic.twitter.com/GNlE6U6d5n — espnW (@espnW) July 30, 2024

Team USA was the defending champion.

Defending champions USA drop 3×3 women’s basketball opener to Germany https://t.co/rvfnZgf3wR — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) July 30, 2024

The women’s team includes Cierra Burdick, Dearica Hamby, Ryne Howard, and Hailey Van Lith.

In case you haven’t heard, Caitlin Clark, the greatest scorer in NCAA men’s or women’s history was left home from the Olympics this year.

The women in charge of USA women’s basketball decided she should stay at home… FYI – Clark is the most popular sportswoman in the country today.