UPDATE: Rubio and Burgum Told They Aren’t Trump’s Veep Choice…. Vance? Haley? Carson? … DEVELOPING

President Trump on Monday announced his Vice Presidential pick today.

“There will be a roll call vote on the presidential ticket, which includes the vice president, on Monday at the RNC.” – ABC News reported.

Trump will make the pick on stage in the convention hall.

Fox News’ Bret Baier said Trump will make the announcement at 4:30 PM ET today in Milwaukee.

Senator Marco Rubio (FL) has been informed that he is out of the running.

Fox News reported that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum was informed he is not in the running.

Who will it be?

Deep State asset Nikki Haley? Haley’s presence at the RNC convention in Milwaukee created a buzz.

Screenshot: Elex Michaelson/X

Ohio Senator JD Vance? Vance is rumored to be Trump’s choice.

Dr. Ben Carson? Ben Carson is currently the top choice for VP according to polls.

Vivek Ramaswamy, also rumored to be a Trump Veep choice, spoke to RNC convention attendees about the attempted assassination.

“I think we came within a hairsbreadth of a second civil war in this country,” Ramaswamy said.

DEVELOPING….

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

