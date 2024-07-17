Unnamed Editor of ‘Major News Outlet’ Wants the Media to Stop Using Iconic Photo of Trump After Assassination Attempt Because it Helps Trump

Axios is reporting that an unnamed editor of a ‘major news outlet’ is advising the media not to use the now iconic image of Trump defiantly raising his fist after the attempt on his life this weekend.

This editor recognizes the inherent power of the image and believes that it helps Trump.

This is the way progressives in news rooms across the country think. They are terrified of anything that can be seen as helping Donald Trump. It’s an important reminder that our media is full of Democrat activists posing as journalists.

From Axios:

After the Trump rally shooting, three images stood out immediately. They’ve come to be known in newsrooms as the “Evan photo” by AP’s Evan Vucci, the “Anna photo” by Getty’s Anna Moneymaker, and “the bullet photo” by the New York Times’ Doug Mills. The big picture: Each photo covering Saturday’s shooting that’s being investigated as both an assassination attempt on former President Trump and domestic terrorism is an example of technical know how, on-the-ground experience, and a deliberate curation process… Zoom in: Multiple photographers worried privately in conversations with Axios that the images from the rally could turn into a kind of “photoganda,” with the Trump campaign using them to further their agenda despite the photographers’ intent of capturing a news event. – None would comment on the record for fear of losing future work. – A photo editor and photographer from a major news outlet said the “amount that publications have been using Evan’s photo is kind of free P.R. for Trump in a way, and its dangerous for media organizations to keep sharing that photo despite how good it is.”

This is an amazing admission of media bias.

Axios: a "photo editor" at a "major news outlet" suggests media should bury the photo of Trump raising his fist because it's "kind of free PR for Trump in a way, and it's dangerous for media organizations to keep sharing that photo despite how good it is." pic.twitter.com/pLcrLi6mnH — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 16, 2024

If reality is bad for Dems, reality should be suppressed. — John Sexton (@verumserum) July 16, 2024

Saw that coming. Mainstream media had to run the Trump photos because they were so damn good and newsworthy. But now they realize they are too good and want to bury them to save Biden and the Democrats. — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) July 16, 2024

Do you think the media would say this if the photo was of a Democrat? Not a chance.