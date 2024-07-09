U.S. Marshal Shoots Suspect Attempting to Steal His Car Outside Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s Home

A teenage suspect attempting to steal a car from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s U.S. Marshal bodyguard was shot by the federal bodyguard outside Sotomayor’s home on July 5.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has reported a deputy US Marshal who is assigned to Sotomayor as a federal bodyguard was sitting inside his car near Sotomayor’s condominium when he was approached by 18-year-old Kentrell Flowers, who attempted to carjack him.

In a press release, the Metropolitan Police stated, “The suspect exited a vehicle, approached one of the Marshals, and pointed a handgun at him in an apparent attempt to carjack him.”

“The Marshal drew his service weapon and fired several shots at the suspect. A second Marshal from another vehicle also responded and fired his service weapon,” added the Metropolitan Police

The suspect of the carjacking was transported to a nearby hospital where he is facing non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, Kentrell Flowers, has since been arrested and charged with “armed carjacking, carrying a pistol without a license, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.”

Local police issued a press release about the incident last week but did not mention its connection to Sotomayor.

It has not been reported if Justice Sotomayor was at home during the incident.