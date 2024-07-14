U.K. Manhunt Underway For Colombian Migrant Suspected of Slicing Up Victims, Dumping Them in Suitcases

by
Avon and Somerset Police
Avon and Somerset Police

A manhunt is underway in the United Kingdom for a Colombian man accused of slicing up his victim’s body parts and putting them in suitcases.

Police found remains in a flat in London, linking them to body parts discovered two days earlier near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in the southwestern city of Bristol, the BBC reports.

A 34-year-old man had already been arrested in connection with the incident, but was later released without charge.

Authorities have now identified 24-year-old Yostin Andres Mosquera, a Colombian national, as their main suspect. His immigration status in the country remains unclear.

Neither of the two victims have been named, although they are understood to have been known to Mosquera.

“This is a fast moving enquiry with detectives in London and Bristol actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry,” said Met Police deputy assistant commissioner Andy Valentine.

“Locating Yostin Andres Mosquera, however, is the priority and I appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch,” he continued.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.