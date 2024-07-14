U.K. Manhunt Underway For Colombian Migrant Suspected of Slicing Up Victims, Dumping Them in Suitcases

A manhunt is underway in the United Kingdom for a Colombian man accused of slicing up his victim’s body parts and putting them in suitcases.

Police found remains in a flat in London, linking them to body parts discovered two days earlier near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in the southwestern city of Bristol, the BBC reports.

A 34-year-old man had already been arrested in connection with the incident, but was later released without charge.

Scotland Yard confirmed Colombian national Yostin Andres Mosquera, 24, is the man they are hunting in connection with the body parts found in a suitcase on Clifton Suspension Bridge, & more human remains at a flat in London Mosquera is understood to have known both victims pic.twitter.com/mpmdesGGCC — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) July 13, 2024

Moment man screams ‘my boss is really bad’ while running away from Clifton Suspension Bridge In a video exclusively obtained by The Sun, the man, who police named as Yostin Andres Mosquera, can be seen running from Clifton Suspension Bridge.https://t.co/i46EmPtaJQ pic.twitter.com/IcKfGXqes8 — WeGotitBack (@NotFarLeftAtAll) July 13, 2024

Authorities have now identified 24-year-old Yostin Andres Mosquera, a Colombian national, as their main suspect. His immigration status in the country remains unclear.

Neither of the two victims have been named, although they are understood to have been known to Mosquera.

“This is a fast moving enquiry with detectives in London and Bristol actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry,” said Met Police deputy assistant commissioner Andy Valentine.

In a chilling development, officers have unearthed MORE human remains at a Shepherds Bush residence in west London. pic.twitter.com/1FXXCA3azI — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) July 13, 2024

“Locating Yostin Andres Mosquera, however, is the priority and I appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch,” he continued.