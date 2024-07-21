TWO-FACED ZELENSKY: Floats End of ‘Hot Stage’ of War in 2024, While Insisting for Permission To Shoot Long-Range Western Missiles Into Russian Territory

While the Russian Federation are taking up territory with a speed that makes it incredibly hard to even enumerate the towns and villages conquered, and with the main defense lines in the vital Donetsk region seemingly about to crumble, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky keeps on unabated with his foreign trips asking for more money, weapons, planes, missiles – the works.

But in the last few days Zelensky introduced a new talking point in which he states that the active phase of hostilities in the war may be imminent.

During his trip to the UK, he said that he hopes to see the end of the ‘hot stage’ of the war with Russia by late 2024.

The New York Post reported:

“‘I believe that if we are united and follow, for example, the format of the peace summit, we can end the hot stage of the war’, Zelensky told the BBC, adding ‘we can try to do it by the end of this year’.”

The Ukrainian leader didn’t get into particulars regarding what that actually means.

“’It doesn’t mean that all territories are won back by force’, he added. ‘I think the power of diplomacy can help. By putting pressure on Russia, I think it is possible to agree to a diplomatic settlement’.”

But, on the other hand, Zelensky addressed British government ministers and new Prime Minister Keir Starmer with a very different song.

Reuters reported:

“Welcomed to the meeting by a standing ovation and applause from British ministers, Zelensky renewed his call for Western allies to allow long-range strikes on Russia, saying Britain should try to convince its partners to remove the limits on their use. ‘Right now we are missing the main answer to this question and that is our long-range capability’, Zelensky said at the beginning of the meeting in Downing Street. ‘Please convince the other partners to remove the limits’.”

While Starmer did not commit to this as of yet, he has told Zelensky that Britain would speed up the delivery of aid to Ukraine.

“‘Ukraine is, and always will be, at the heart of this government’s agenda and so it is only fitting that President Zelensky will make a historic address to my cabinet’, Starmer had said in a statement before the meeting.”

Defense Secretary John Healey has gone as far as saying that UK’s provision of weapons to Ukraine ‘does not preclude them hitting targets in Russia’.

BBC reported:

“During the cabinet meeting, Mr. Zelensky told senior ministers that Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘must pay’ for his ‘disregard for human life’. ‘How can we ensure this? Right now we are missing the main answer to this question – that is our long-range capability. Show your leadership in this and please convince other partners to remove the limits. We need this step – that will force Russia to seek peace’.”

But Western leaders know that if their missiles hit targets inside Russia it will inevitably lead to bigger and more dangerous escalations.

