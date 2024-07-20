Tulsi Gabbard Absolutely Savages Kamala Harris for Questioning JD Vance’s Loyalty to Our Country (VIDEO)

This week after Donald Trump announced JD Vance as his running mate, Kamala Harris rushed to Twitter/X and said that Vance would be loyal to Trump but not to our country.

Vance served overseas as a United States Marine. No one has any questions about his loyalty to our country.

Harris should apologize for this:

Donald Trump has picked his new running mate: J.D. Vance. He will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country. If elected, he will help implement the extreme Project 2025 plan for a second Trump term. We’re not going to let that happen. pic.twitter.com/z4UKczVdbv — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 17, 2024

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard has gone after Harris for this. Big time.

NDTV reports:

Tulsi Gabbard Slams Kamala Harris Over Her Remarks Against JD Vance Former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has slammed the US Vice President over her remarks against former US President Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, calling Kamala Harris a “self-serving politician who should not be in office.” Criticising the US Vice President over her warning to Americans that JD Vance will only be loyal to Trump and not the US, Gabbard said that Kamala Harris is driven by her own political ambition. Gabbard stated that JD Vance enlisted himself in the Marine Corps after the 9/11 attacks and was deployed to Iraq in 2005. She asked, “Was Kamala Harris willing to put her own life on the line in service to our country at any time in the past?”… “Someone who deployed to Iraq in 2005, the same year that I was there, during the height of that war, putting his own life on the line in service to our country. Was Kamala Harris willing to put her own life on the line in service to our country at any time in the past? Is she now? No. Kamala Harris is driven by her own political ambition. She’s a self-serving politician who should not be in office,” she added.

Watch Tulsi’s video below:

Kamala Harris claims “JD Vance will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country.” @JDVance1 enlisted in the Marine Corps after 9/11 and deployed to Iraq in 2005, the same year I was there during the height of the war. He put his life on the line in service to our country. Was… pic.twitter.com/v9uSS7ASQe — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) July 18, 2024

Tulsi Gabbard took Kamala Harris out of the 2020 Democrat primary with one comment at a debate and it looks like she isn’t done with her yet.