Tucker Carlson Talks About Attempted Trump Assassination in RNC Speech: ‘The Nation is Different, the World is Different’ (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson gave a great speech at the Republican National Convention tonight, which focused in part on the transformational nature of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

He noted that the event changed everything, the nation, the world, and even Trump himself.

Tucker did not shy away from the idea that a higher power may have played a role in saving Trump’s life.

“The more I watched it, the more it struck me that everything was different after that moment.”

“The nation is different, the world is different. Donald Trump is different.”

“When he stood up after being shot in the face bloodied and put his hand up, I thought at that moment that was a transformation.”

“I think it was divine intervention…”

You can watch the whole thing below:

There is so much truth in that.

