Tucker Carlson Says Trump Has Already Won the Election – Praises Choice of J.D. Vance as VP (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson is at the Republican National Convention this week and is speaking to various panels as part of the proceedings.

On Monday, during remarks to one group, Tucker said that Trump has already won the election, citing the powerful image of Trump standing up after the attempt on his life.

Later in the day, Tucker was asked by a reporter from the Daily Signal about the choice of J.D. Vance as Trump’s running mate. Tucker said that Vance is ‘absolutely’ the right choice, saying that he is very smart and a great ally for Trump’s vision:

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson told Republicans gathering in Milwaukee on Monday that Americans should “be thrilled” by Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick. Earlier in the day, as the Republican National Convention opened, Trump posted on social media that he had chosen Sen. JD Vance, an Ohio Republican, as his running mate in the Nov. 5 election. “So now JD Vance is the VP pick, and I think every person who pays close attention has got to be thrilled by that,” Carlson said in a speech to convention delegates… “I’m going to tell you what I just saw, which is that every bad person I’ve ever met in a lifetime in Washington was aligned against JD Vance,” Carlson quipped to the convention audience, referring to recent speculation by liberal media outlets and others that Trump would pick the conservative Ohio senator.

Tucker Carlson: Why J.D. Vance is the RIGHT VP pick@TuckerCarlson @Virginia_Allen5 pic.twitter.com/3SFOlGr5hk — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) July 16, 2024

Later on, Tucker could be seen standing next to Trump in the convention hall.

Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson. Name a more iconic duo, I’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/ISNup9xsFH — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) July 16, 2024

Byron Donald's, Tucker Carlson, and JD Vance all standing together. What a sight pic.twitter.com/9UKFDoCt9E — Sara Rose (@saras76) July 16, 2024

Will Tucker play a role in the next Trump administration?