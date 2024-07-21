Trump Shooter’s School Releases Statement Claiming They Have No Records of Him Trying Out for Rifle Team

The Bethel Park School District has released a statement that claims Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks never tried out for his school’s rifle team.

In a press release, The Bethel Park School District wrote, “It has been reported that Thomas Crooks was a member of the Bethel Park High School rifle team or tried out for it but was dismissed due to poor performance or because the coach had character concerns.”

The statement continued, “Thomas Crooks was never a member of the school’s rifle team, and we have no record of him trying out. The coach does not recall meeting him.”

However, The school noted, “The coach does not recall meeting him. However, it is possible that Crooks informally attended a practice, took a shot, and never returned. We don’t have any record of that happening.”

The new press release by the Bethel Park School District comes six days after the Associated Press reported Crooks tried out for his school’s rifle team but was not allowed on the team because he was a bad shooter.

Trump shooter Thomas Crooks was not a member of rifle team, wasn’t bullied despite previous reports, school district claims https://t.co/QYWtYewOEz pic.twitter.com/nSw3DGh9Ab — New York Post (@nypost) July 20, 2024

Per The Bethel Park School District: