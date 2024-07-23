Trump Recounts ‘Little Argument’ with Secret Service During PA Assassination Attempt — Secret Agents Wanted to Put Him on a Stretcher, Thinking He Was Hit in the Abdomen

In an exclusive interview on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime,’ former President Donald Trump and JD Vance delved into the details of the recent assassination attempt on Trump’s life.

The former president recounted the tense moments during the incident, including a disagreement with his Secret Service agents.

“They wanted to put me on a stretcher,” Trump said. “They had a stretcher and they wanted to put me on it. But I told them I’m not going on a stretcher because I just felt it was the ear.”

Trump described how the agents thought he had been hit in the abdomen due to the significant amount of blood. However, he assured them it was only his ear, which, according to him, bleeds more than most other parts of the body when injured.

Trump: “I don’t know if you’ve heard this, but the ear causes, they say, the most bleeding in the body. You get hit in the ear, it’s better than just about any other place in one way, but in another way, it bleeds more. And there was a lot of blood. But I understood,” Trump said. They thought I was hit elsewhere. They thought I was hit actually in this area. And I wasn’t. I said, ‘I’m telling you, I’m okay, I’m fine. I’m going to get up. I want to get up. I’m not going to be taken out on a stretcher.'” We had a little argument. Well, I had six guys lying on top of me. I mean, I had some big guys on top of me. Strong guys, too. I can tell you that by the wrist. The wrist had a little work on it. And brave guys because they ran onto that stage very quickly.” I was down for the most part because when I looked at my hand, I knew it was something very serious. I put my hand up, I looked at it, it had blood all over it. But I had a lot of big, strong humans on top of me, and they were very brave humans because they were running into fire. And he kept going. He probably thought he hit, but it hit the ear. When I saw that, I got down pretty quickly, I think. I also think people were starting to shout. It’s one of the reasons I was able to go down so fast, because it almost is amazing—that move of checking here and going almost immediately down. I think so. Probably people were shouting at the same time. Who knows? It was bedlam. I was down and I said, ‘Let’s get going. Come on, let’s go.’”

