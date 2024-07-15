Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes Issues Statement Following Attempted Assassination of President Donald J. Trump

by
Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group

Former congressman and CEO Devin Nunes issued a statement following the attempted assassination of President Trump.

SARASOTA, Fla., July 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) CEO Devin Nunes issued the following statement in response to the attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump:

“I offer my deepest sympathies to the family of the rally goer killed in Butler, Pennsylvania, and to those who were wounded. I thank God President Trump survived the assassination attempt and is now safe. The situation demands a fast, thorough federal investigation to determine all the circumstances of this cowardly attack and to identify if any additional persons were involved. I also call for the federal government to provide any security resources requested by President Trump to guarantee his safety. America will overcome this despicable shooting and together, our nation will endure.”

About TMTG 

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech’s assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations.

Investor Relations Contact 

Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director – MZ North America) Email: [email protected]

Media Contact 

[email protected]

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

