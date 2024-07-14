WAYNE ROOT: At Tragic Moments Like This, We Just Learned Trump is Super-Human, Trump is Defiant, Trump is “the Chosen One.” Forget the Art of the Deal, We Just Found Out Trump is the Real Deal.

By Wayne Allyn Root

The takeaways from today’s assassination attempt on President Trump…

First, thank God, President Trump is okay. It’s a miracle. This was a head shot. The bullet clearly grazed his ear. One inch in the wrong direction, and this could have been a very different story.

Secondly, let’s give thanks to God for keeping President Trump safe from evil. Trump has God’s protection.

Third, pray for bystanders who were shot at the scene. It is now reported by the AP that a rally attendee was killed. Prayers for their family. This brings home how close Trump came to death.

Fourth, God bless the Secret Service and our First Responders. What heroes these brave men and women are. They are truly the “Thin Blue Line.” They are always willing to sacrifice their lives for us. Forget “Defund police.” We will always “Re-fund the police.”

Fifth, we have to ask the brutal question- is it true Trump’s Security detail has repeatedly requested more agents and resources from the Biden administration, and was rejected, or ignored each time? If true, this is a national disgrace.

Most importantly, now that we know President Trump is fine, we can breathe a sigh of relief and say it out loud…

Trump is amazing. Trump is super-human. Trump is one-in-a-billion.

Trump is “The Chosen One”- chosen by God to be our warrior. To lead the fight of our lives. To inspire us to give everything we have to give, in this fight of our lifetimes.

That photo of a bloodied President Trump, surrounded by Secret Service, with the American flag waving in the background, refusing to leave without his shoes, then pumping his fist again and again, mouthing “Fight” “Fight” Fight” will now be the iconic image of our lifetimes.

Trump’s instant reaction was “other worldly.” No other politician in history would react like that. Actually, no other politician in history has ever reacted like that.

That’s not something you can script. That’s not from a teleprompter. That’s pure instinct. Now you know the real Donald J. Trump. When the going got tough, with his life on the line, he was defiant.

Any other politician would run, hide, crumble, crawl, cry. Trump wanted to fight.

That’s the spirit of America.

That is what a great American leader looks like. Trump will never back down. He has inspired us. We have your back. We will never back down.

Lastly, a message to the left, to the Deep State, to the DC Swamp, to the evil traitors hiding in the shadows in this country, to our foreign enemies…

You took your best shot. You failed miserably. Your efforts have inspired us. Your efforts will lead us to victory. Now everyone knows…

You can’t stop Trump. You can’t stop MAGA. You can’t take down America.

We will run up a hill, on broken glass, carrying a US flag, to return President Trump to the White House, to take our country back, to make America great again.

Now we know how a hero responds while under fire. Now we know how a real leader acts.

Now we know how to fight and how to win.

Thank you, President Trump for showing us the way.

