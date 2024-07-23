Top Security Chiefs Snub Congress: Secret Service, FBI, and Homeland Security Heads Reportedly Refuse to Testify on Day Two of Trump Assassination Inquiry

The heads of the Secret Service, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security have reportedly declined to testify on the second day of the Congressional hearing into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The news was first reported by FOX News, which stated that the House Homeland Security Committee is currently holding its second hearing on the matter.

“The House, Homeland Security Committee, is holding the second Congressional hearing, looking into the attempted assassination of former President Trump. But for today’s hearing, heads of the Secret Service, FBI, and Homeland Security have all declined to testify. We are listening to it. We will bring you the news from it as it,” Fox News reported.

The witnesses for today’s hearing include Colonel Christopher L. Paris, Commissioner of Pennsylvania State Police, and Patrick Yoes, National President of the Fraternal Order of Police. However, Kim Cheatle, who was also expected to appear, did not show up for the hearing after announcing her resignation earlier.

“The PSP is responsible for investigating one homicide and two attempted homicides of rally attendees, both state crimes under Pennsylvania’s Crimes Code, as well as the use of force by a United States Secret Service (USSS) sniper,” Paris said in his opening statement.

“Conversely, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Federal Criminal Code, the FBI is responsible for investigating the attempted homicide of former President Trump. Due to these crimes stemming from the same sequence of events, the FBI and the PSP have combined investigative efforts. To date, over 100 interviews have been conducted and 1,000 pieces of evidence gathered.”

The Washington Times reported last week:

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray has declined the House Homeland Security Committee’s request for him to testify Tuesday on the federal investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, a committee aide told The Washington Times. Mr. Wray, however, has confirmed an appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The appearance is for the Judiciary’s annual FBI oversight hearing, but members plan to use it as an opportunity to question Mr. Wray about his agency’s investigation into the Trump assassination attempt.

The House Judiciary Committee has announced that it will hold another hearing tomorrow, July 24th, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. This hearing, titled “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” is set to scrutinize the FBI’s investigation into the assassination attempt against President Trump.

The focus will also extend to alleged ongoing politicization of the nation’s preeminent law enforcement agency under the direction of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.