Top Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Argues that Passing a Law to Prevent Illegal Aliens from Voting “Prevents Americans from Voting”

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

The SAFE Act passed through the House of Representatives today by a vote of 221 to 198. The law prevents illegal aliens who are citizens of foreign countries from voting in US elections.

198 Democrats voted against the bill.

Only 5 Democrats voted for the bill.

Democrats want open elections where any human on planet Earth can vote in the US elections.

This is how Democrats win.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a very unimpressive politician, argued before the vote that by preventing illegals from voting, you are preventing Americans from voting.

Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries: “Only citizens can vote for the United States Senate. Only citizens can vote for the presidency of the United States. So this supreme MAGA Republican voter suppression bill is not designed to solve any problem on behalf of the American people, it is designed to jam people up and to prevent Americans from voting.”