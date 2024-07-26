Time Is Running Out for Republicans to Clean Up the Voter Rolls – Here’s How the GOP Can Stop the Illegal Alien Ballot Mills (VIDEO)

Guest post by Jay Valentine at Omega4America

The first week of August is the last time to take anyone off the voter rolls.

As many will find, very few voters have been removed from voter rolls for the last 4 years.

Voter rolls protect people – if they have a name, thus an identity.

40 years of election law make sure no person is ever taken off a voter roll unless there is some extraordinary circumstance. That’s the thing about disenfranchisement.

Leftists know this – so they load up voter rolls with illegal aliens knowing the feckless Republicans will never challenge a guy named Jose Rodriguez – who is registered at a Walmart – has no social media presence – never voted before – and speaks no English.

Republicans are terrified to challenge anyone individually – so they litigate against masses of voter laws that screw them – and of course, they lose.

The Fractal team, working in several states came up with a different strategy.

Why challenge a person?

Challenge an address.

Make Mark Elias defend sending 10 ballots to a Walmart, 18 ballots to a gas station, and 31 to a vacant lot. I dare you!

The Fractal team tried this in 2022 in Wisconsin.

They created lists of every address in the state – that had a registered voter – but had no bedrooms. Wow, what an idea.

Since none of the national voter integrity groups, and the RNC have the technology to cross check voter rolls with property tax rolls – they never thought of this strategy.

What happened? A U.S. Senate seat was saved.

In 2024, these teams built databases in all the swing states – comparing property tax rolls with voter rolls.

Here are 23 people living at addresses the property tax roll – an official government roll – says is a strip mall. Oops, no bedrooms – stop a ballot from going there.

Beginning in earnest in 2022, late in the year, illegal aliens were being registered by NGOs (non-governmental orgs) and they did not register them at homes – they registered them at ballot mills.

These were locations like empty coffee shops – which would get mail – but nobody lived there.

Why not track every NGO – not some – but millions of them – tracking every dollar spent, every dollar received – every employee to see if they may be at another NGO (many are) – and tying many to the Chinese government-sponsored or affiliated NGOs working for Leftists?

Here is a video of how we did it:



Fractal did it and the results are spectacular.

For the first time, every NGO dollar is tracked – and when it is tied to a nefarious org – they are outed.

It may be too late to take anyone off the rolls – especially since few have been removed in 4 years – but it’s high time to stop ballots to Walmarts and gas stations where 67% of all the illegal ballot mills – by NGOs reside.

Jay Valentine led the team that built the TSA No-Fly List and currently runs the world’s largest election database. Jay can be reached at Omega4America.com