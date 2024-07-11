Three People Show Up to ‘Biden For President-Reproductive Freedom’ Rally at Pennsylvania State Capitol with Legislators

A whopping three people showed up at a Biden for President rally at the Pennsylvania State Capitol with legislators on Thursday.

“Biden for President–Reproductive Freedom: Members of the PA State Legislature will join Amanda Zurawski and Kaitlyn Joshua — two women denied life-saving abortions due Donald Trump’s abortion ban–for a reproductive freedom rally,” the announcement said.

Three people showed up.

It’s the scheduled start of a Biden for President rally at the PA State Capitol with legislators. There are three people here. #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/wHLLeEB4kC — Dan Bartkowiak (@DanBartkowiak) July 11, 2024

There were more news reporters than attendees at the rally at Soldier’s Grove.

Four reporters showed up to the Biden for President rally.

The “rally” has started. More members of the media than rally attendees. Good thing for these handful of legislators that there’s not a state budget to pass in PA. #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/HC863Q8V1j — Dan Bartkowiak (@DanBartkowiak) July 11, 2024

State legislators held up signs that read “Stop Trump’s Abortion Ban.”

Trump never banned abortions.

The US Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade and kicked the abortion issue back to the states.

How many of these state legislators will take per diems today from taxpayers to come to Harrisburg and lobby for President Biden? pic.twitter.com/A7bzMBNfe6 — Dan Bartkowiak (@DanBartkowiak) July 11, 2024

Rallies with Biden headlining as the keynote speaker are not much different.

Here’s what it looked like the last time Joe Biden was in deep blue Philly headlining a rally: