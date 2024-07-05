This is Who They Are: Pro-Hamas Mobs Burn American Flags in Dem Cities Across America On July 4th

While Americans spent Thursday celebrating the birth of our great nation, pro-Hamas mobs gathered in Dem cities to show how much they hate us and everything we stand for.

In cities like Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and New York, pro-Hamas protestors burned American flags, set off smoke bombs to block people from enjoying the fireworks, and, in at least one case, allegedly physically assaulted a young man wearing the American flag as a cape.

Todd Starnes noted, “This is happening on Independence Day, America’s freedom celebration. At least one young American, who was wearing Old Glory as a cape, was physically assaulted. It’s time to round up every Muslim protester and their allies and ship them back to Gaza. We have graciously allowed these savages into our nation. In return, they burn our flag. Deport now!”

In Philadelphia:

Palestinian terror enthusiasts burn American flags in the middle of Philadelphia on 4th of July. There is no group more anti-American on US soil right now than the Palestinian supporters.pic.twitter.com/xK2kEFfQdI — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) July 5, 2024

In Los Angeles:

LOS ANGELES: Pro-Pally Marxists Stop Traffic, Burn American Flags ⚠️ These Sociopaths Hate America Yesterday, July 4th, pro-Palestinian narcissists in Los Angeles disrupted traffic on the 101 freeway, burning American flags and chanting anti-American slogans. They… pic.twitter.com/uDmwulwcqC — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) July 5, 2024

In New York:

Pro Hamas supporters burn American flags on July 4th in New York City. pic.twitter.com/7O4uIvkRIv — [email protected] (@neveragainlive1) July 4, 2024

The mob is marching through Manhattan right now. pic.twitter.com/cqBRgcZqdX — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) July 5, 2024

In Washington Square Park, there was not a single American flag being held with respect, but there were dozens of Palestinian flags.