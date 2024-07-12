They Know It’s Over: Watch Blinken, Lloyd Austin and Jake Sullivan React as Joe Biden Calls Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump” (VIDEO)

They know it’s over.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan winced as Joe Biden called Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump” during Thursday night’s “Big Boy” press conference.

Joe Biden Thursday evening was nearly one hour late to his “Big Boy” press conference and it was a total dumpster fire.

Old Joe botched the first question when he called Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.”

This was literally right after Joe Biden called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “President Putin.”

“I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if I didn’t think she was not qualified to be president,” Biden said after a reporter asked him about Kamala Harris being at the top of the ticket.

Let’s check in with Biden’s team to see how they handled Biden referring to Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump.”

Blinken clenched his jaw and looked down.

Lloyd Austin looked down in shame.

Jake Sullivan looked like he was crying as he covered his mouth and rubbed his chin.

NBC’s Peter Alexander told Biden that Trump mocked him for the “Vice President Trump” mistake.

“You referred to Vice President Harris as Vice President Trump. Right now Donald Trump is using that to mock your age and your memory. How do you combat that criticism from tonight?

Biden tried to be clever and zing Trump but it backfired.

“Listen to him,” Biden said.

