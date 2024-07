This article originally appeared on Dr. Joseph Sansone’s Substack and was republished with permission.

General Flynn says, “Local action has a national impact.”

We need to “STOP THE STEAL,” even in red Florida!

Florida’s divisions in the Republican Party are widening and this will likely continue over the next couple years as patriots are fighting back against the Uniparty. Eleven candidates are running on a slate for County Supervisor of Election offices in Florida. (SOE) This is bound to shake things up in the Florida GOP primary and cause a panic up in Tallahassee. SOE races are typically not primaried.

Mick Peters is a personal friend of mine and also supported my Ban the Jab resolution. I want to give my personal endorsement to Mick Peters and the other 10 candidates running for Supervisor of Election in 11 counties in Florida.

The 11 candidates below are running as a slate and have all been endorsed by Mike Lindell.

These candidates are all activists in the fight for election integrity. For example, I reported in the past on Dave Kalin’s discovery of a potential data breach at the Charlotte County Supervisor of elections.

Chris Gleason has initiated litigation to secure election integrity and has a very popular substack devoted to election integrity.

Immutabletruthelections.substack.com… Tom Vail also supported the Ban the Jab resolution in Lake County and has been an activist for election integrity.

Below are the candidate bios with links to their campaign websites to get more information:

This is a one-minute video introduction with all 11 candidates running for SOE.