“That’s Not True” – Creepy Joe Biden Starts Whispering – Denies He has Limited His Schedule, Says He Needs to Pace Himself (VIDEO)

Old Joe Biden held a solo press conference on Thursday scheduled for 6:30 PM but not starting until 7:30 PM.

During the presser Old Joe was asked about his limited schedule. Biden has one of the weakest schedules ever as a US president taking dozens of weekends off at his Delaware beach home.

Biden said, “That’s not true!” when asked about his limited schedule due to his age.

Reporter: Thank you, mister president. Presidency is the most straining job in the world, and it’s 24/7 how can you say you’ll be up for that next year? In two years, in four years, given the limits you’ve acknowledged that you have today?

Joe Biden: The limits I’ve acknowledged? I have.

Reporter: There’s been reporting that you’ve acknowledged that you need to go to bed earlier and you’re evening around eight.

Joe Biden: That’s not true. Look, what I said was instead of my everyday starting at seven and going to bed at midnight, it’d be smarter for me to pace myself a little more. And I said, for example, the eight seven six stuff, instead of starting a fundraiser at 09:00, start at 08:00. People get to go home by 10:00. That’s what I’m talking about.

I’m not talking about. And if you looked at my schedule since I’ve, since I made that stupid mistake in the campaign, in the debate, I mean, my schedule has been full bore. I’ve done. Where’s Trump been riding around in his golf cart, filling out his scorecard before he hits the ball? I mean, look, he’s done virtually nothing. And I have, I don’t know how many don’t hold me to roughly 20 major events, someone with thousands of people showing up. And so I just think it’s better.

I always have an inclination, whether I was playing sports or doing politics, just to keep going, not stop. I just gotta just pace myself a little more. Pace myself the next debate. I’m not gonna be traveling in the 15 time zones a week before anyway.

That’s what it was about. That’s what it was about. And by the way, even with that, I love my staff, but they add things, add things all the time. I’m catching hell for my wife anyway, I’m sorry.