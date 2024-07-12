“That’s Not True” – Creepy Joe Biden Starts Whispering – Denies He has Limited His Schedule, Says He Needs to Pace Himself (VIDEO)

by
Joe Biden says he has not limited his schedule – then starts whispering at microphone.

Old Joe Biden held a solo press conference on Thursday scheduled for 6:30 PM but not starting until 7:30 PM.

During the presser Old Joe was asked about his limited schedule. Biden has one of the weakest schedules ever as a US president taking dozens of weekends off at his Delaware beach home.

Biden said, “That’s not true!” when asked about his limited schedule due to his age.

Reporter: Thank you, mister president. Presidency is the most straining job in the world, and it’s 24/7 how can you say you’ll be up for that next year? In two years, in four years, given the limits you’ve acknowledged that you have today?

Joe Biden: The limits I’ve acknowledged? I have.

Reporter: There’s been reporting that you’ve acknowledged that you need to go to bed earlier and you’re evening around eight.

Joe Biden: That’s not true. Look, what I said was instead of my everyday starting at seven and going to bed at midnight, it’d be smarter for me to pace myself a little more. And I said, for example, the eight seven six stuff, instead of starting a fundraiser at 09:00, start at 08:00. People get to go home by 10:00. That’s what I’m talking about.

I’m not talking about. And if you looked at my schedule since I’ve, since I made that stupid mistake in the campaign, in the debate, I mean, my schedule has been full bore. I’ve done. Where’s Trump been riding around in his golf cart, filling out his scorecard before he hits the ball? I mean, look, he’s done virtually nothing. And I have, I don’t know how many don’t hold me to roughly 20 major events, someone with thousands of people showing up. And so I just think it’s better.

I always have an inclination, whether I was playing sports or doing politics, just to keep going, not stop. I just gotta just pace myself a little more. Pace myself the next debate. I’m not gonna be traveling in the 15 time zones a week before anyway.

That’s what it was about. That’s what it was about. And by the way, even with that, I love my staff, but they add things, add things all the time. I’m catching hell for my wife anyway, I’m sorry.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.