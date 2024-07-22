That Was Quick: Kamala Harris’s Mental Health Comes into Question Now that Joe Biden Gives Miss Word Salad the Nod for 2024

Critics are already questioning Kamala’s verbal diarrhea the day after she was picked by Old Joe Biden to replace him on the Democratic ticket.

Kamala Harris’s rehearsed mantra makes little sense but she likes to repeat it all the time.

She thinks she’s showing her depth of thought – she’s not.

Via Midnight Rider.

Already, critics are questioning Kamala Harris’s mental health now that Joe Biden’s handlers removed him from the race and threw their support behind Miss Word Salad.

Pundits are questioning her verbal diarrhea.

That didn’t take long.

Chris Pollard at The Daily Mail reported:

Kamala Harris’s rambling ‘word salad’ speeches may be a symptom of a little-known but common psychological condition called logorrhoea — also known as verbal diarrhoea.

The US Vice President, who was endorsed by Joe Biden after he bowed out of the presidential race on Sunday, is known for her jumbled, sometimes incoherent speaking style.

Some of her most infamous speeches have included ones about the ‘significance of the passage of time’ and the ‘need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go’.

A baffling anecdote about falling out of a coconut tree has also been a rich resource for internet meme-makers, and a study that analysed Ms Harris’s speech during a vice presidential debate concluded that ‘social factors’ were the most likely cause of her ‘word salad’ rambling.

Ratu Annisa of the University of North Sumatra said: ‘The causes of the speech errors made by Kamala Harris are social factors, both situational anxiety and social circumstances.’

A 2009 study of the condition in Spain found the risk of logorrhoea was linked to level of schooling.

Those with lower educational achievement were more likely to ‘speak in circles’.

It can be a symptom of anxiety or over-confidence, but logorrhoea can be no laughing matter — and may indicate a brain injury, autism or serious condition, although there is no indication that Ms Harris suffers from these conditions.

