“Project 25” is brilliant. All of it. Do not believe what the left is telling you. Every aspect of the media’s criticism of The Heritage Foundation’s Project 25 is false. And the few things they do get right are policies that will Make America Great Again, like up ending the “Deep State”

We break down, what is real and what’s not and why President Trumps Team is not only secretly following Project 25, they are helping craft it.