TDS on Full Display: Rosie O’Donnell Rants on TikTok About how Her Therapist Won’t Help Her Cope with the Upcoming Election

Guest Post by: Miriam Judith

A TikTok video of Rosie O’Donnell’s meltdown about the upcoming election and her struggle to cope with the potential results has been going viral on social media.

In the video that was uploaded on Saturday, O’Donnell put her TDS on full display by calling Donald Trump an “authoritative dictator” while admitting she needs a therapist to help her cope with the fact that Donald Trump may be president once again.

“The whole thing is very very unnerving. It’s very unnerving,” she said to kick off the rant before explaining how her Therapist was dismissive of her TDS illness.

“My therapist actually said to me ‘well it’s a long time between now and November’,” to which O’Donnell replied “No it isn’t, we’re about to start school again. You know how quick all of the sudden it’s Halloween and then it’s Thanksgiving,” She continued. “So by Thanksgiving break we will know if we still have democracy in the United States.”

“It’s not a long time. It’s a long time to worry, I’ll tell you that.” O’Donnell exclaimed before going into a full-blown mental breakdown.

While attempting to self-soothe her mental state, O’Donnell shows a minuscule amount of self-reflection and admits to herself that she cannot control the outcome of the situation, while also admitting her chaotic mental state from it all.

“The wisdom to know the difference, the things I can’t control,” She said. “It’s all in that wisdom to know the difference, right… Drive yourself Crazy, you can. Drive yourself completely Bonkers, believe me, I know. But boy is it scary”

She begins to wrap up the video by reiterating her delusional take that America will become an “authoritarian dictatorship” if Trump is elected.

“Right to an authoritarian dictatorship… America, you have no idea what’s coming if he wins, and boy it’s not good,” she said.

Watch her meltdown:

Rosie O’Donnell, on the verge of tears: The therapist isn’t helping me to cope with the election. Our democracy could die before Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/tpFBJpONkH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 21, 2024

O’Donnell has chosen to remain completely oblivious to the dumpster fire that the Biden regime has created in this country and the fact that most Americans are struggling to make ends meet. Not to mention the authoritative vaccine mandates that the current administration forced on Americans during COVID-19 brought us much closer to “authoritarian dictatorship” than Trump and his policies EVER did. This is just a case of projection mixed with a heavy dose of raw TDS.