A Tale of Two Presidents: the assassination attempt on President Donald J. Trump

Guest post by Raven Harrison, Founder and President of Restore Our American Republic (R.O.A.R.), author of the book “Raven’s Mantle: Fighting the Betrayal of America”, host of the podcast “Raven’s Radar” and featured in the documentary “Ravenous: Fighting the Betrayal of America”:

It has been said that “it is always darkest before the dawn.” Nothing exemplifies this more clearly than the attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13th, 2024. The past 3 1⁄2 years under the confused, dictatorial Biden regime have left the world desperately waiting for the return of the “light” in the form of a free and prosperous America. The evil that has consumed our great nation boldly attempted to extinguish the fire burning within every patriot by attempting to assassinate the most prominent champion of hope, President Trump. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, JFK, Reagan, and now President Trump. What trait did these men possess that has put them in such grave danger? What pattern exists among those who were and were almost assassinated?

A dangerous pattern was repeated last night and has become the hallmark of tyrannical regimes. 1. Discredit. 2. Imprison. 3. Eliminate. Every dictator in past and modern history, with the help of the complicit media, has used this strategy to control its people. America remains the last bastion of freedom, only as long as the checks and balances that prevent government overreach and impropriety remain. The fractures in this check and oversight are laid bare when an attempt is made on the life of a presidential candidate, especially one who has been subjected to relentless persecution by his political opponent and all the government apparatuses he controls.

This attempt on the life of President Trump is an obvious, pervasive and symptomatic failing of the U.S. government at the highest levels. Not anywhere in modern history have we seen such divisive, hateful and violent rhetoric being espoused and condoned by a political party, in this case the Democrats and left-leaning media. For years and increasingly prevalent in the past week, have been the calls for extreme violence against President Trump and his supporters. This hate-filled, anti American, base vitriol has come from many high profile Democrat officials including President Joe Biden himself, who recently commented that we should “put a bull’s eye on Trump”.

Democrat House of Representatives member Dan Goldman (D-NY) went on live television and stated “Trump should be eliminated”.

The assassination attempt on Donald J. Trump was a foreseeable outcome after years of hateful and violent rhetoric being espoused and celebrated by the Democrats.

This kind of reckless rhetoric being supported by sitting government officials exemplifies the dire state of our Republic. Instead of closing our wide open borders to prevent more murders of American citizens, or cutting spending to address the crippling inflation that is strangling American families, seniors and veterans, the democrats have chosen to attack Trump and his supporters. I fear they will once again blame the gun and not the shooter of the gun. This, like every scheme hatched to keep President Trump out of office, will backfire spectacularly.

Regardless of political affiliation, the momentum in recent months has been and continues to be in President Trump’s favor. Even more since Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance in which the world witnessed the truth of Biden’s abilities, in spite of the gaslighting campaign the Democrats trotted out over the last 3 1⁄2 years. Overwhelming evidence of Biden’s mental decline, coupled with reports of freezes in donations from mega donors have combined to amplify calls from even the staunchest of liberals for Biden to step down and suspend his campaign. Additionally reports of “civil war” amidst the DNC titans paint a Titanic-esque picture for the Democrat party. The DNC’s grip on government power appears as fragile as Joe Biden’s mental acuity.

The energy at this year’s Republican National Convention will be high, strong and patriotic; a mirror of the demonstrated traits of President Donald Trump. The images that have emerged from the aftermath of the attempted assassination have cemented President Trump’s legacy of true leadership, courage and strength in the face of adversity. It is this spirit that will unite the conservatives, moderates and the undecided under the flag of patriotism.

The attempted assassination of President Donald Trump by an un-American lunatic was the least American thing the world could have witnessed. A slap in the face of the very freedom many fought and died for.

On July 13th, 2024 a strong, bloody and boldly defiant Donald J. Trump stood and encouraged patriots to keep fighting as he resisted attempts for the Secret Service to whisk him to safety. Americans saw true leadership for the first time in 3 1⁄2 long years.

Raven Harrison is the Founder and President of Restore Our American Republic (R.O.A.R.), author of the book “Raven’s Mantle: Fighting the Betrayal of America”, host of the podcast “Raven’s Radar” and featured in the documentary “Ravenous: Fighting the Betrayal of America.” She is the daughter of two retired Air Force Lt Col’s, the wife of a retired C-17 Pilot and the mother of two children.