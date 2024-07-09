Software Expert: Thousands of Duplicate Ballots Were Counted in Georgia 2020 Election (VIDEO)

On Tuesday software expert Phillip Davis testified that thousands of duplicate ballots were counted in the 2020 election in Georgia today in front of the State Election Board Committee in Georgia.

Davis testified on how election workers were cheating by counting ballots numerous times using different tabulators.

Phillip Davis: You’ll see that they took batches from tabulator 794, batches 8 through 11. They brought it to tabulator 791. They then started grabbing pieces of those four batches. And with those four pieces, they met up brand new batches for tabulator 794. Some of the ballots were in reverse order. They were from multiple batches. In the very first one, you can see that they took batch 22, 20 ballots in reverse, batch 23, four ballots in normal order, batch 20, 10 ballots in reverse, batch 23, five more ballots, and so on. This pattern repeats over and over for tabulator 794… …We see the exact same pattern repeated with a different set of ballots. So once again, they got ballots from tabulator 791. They grabbed four sets of batches. They did create a brand new batches by picking and choosing pieces out of those other batches to make the new batches… That would be tabulator 74 batches 20 through 26.

This was happening in Georgia during the 2020 election. Joe Biden “won” the state by 11,779 votes after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger promised on November 4 that the counting would be finished and President Trump’s over 103,000 vote lead was insurmountable.

When you count ballots multiple times in a state anything can happen.

Davis went on to testify that there were 3,030 duplicate ballots counted in Fulton County Georgia in the machine recount.

Via Liz Harrington.

During 15 opportunity for rebuttal for the complainants, @MadLiberals appears as witness and reports there were 8,110 duplicates across 70 counties in Georgia in 2020 In Fulton County, there were 550 duplicate ballots in original count and 3,930 in machine recount. (And yes they… pic.twitter.com/u41qjJWDXT — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 9, 2024

The full presentation by Phillip Davis is linked below.