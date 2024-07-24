SHOCK VIDEO: Plane Crashes Shortly After Take-off in Kathmandu, Nepal – 18 Dead, Only Pilot Believed To Have Survived

It’s a bad year for aviation in general, and the perilous Nepalese sector is certainly no exception.

Scary videos have emerged of the tragic crash at the Nepal’s Kathmandu airport today.

The Bombardier CRJ 200 jet hit the ground in a ball of fire right after takeoff.

NDTV reported:

“The clip begins shortly after take-off, with the plane already out-of-control and just a few hundred feet off the ground. Seconds later the plane – a Saurya Airlines service to the tourist hub of Pokhara – which was tilting to the right, jerks to its left and plunges to the ground, exploding in a ball of fire.

There were 19 people – two crew members and 17 staff – of whom 18 have died, authorities said. The lone survivor is the pilot, who has been rushed to a local hospital, a security official at the airport said.”

So far, there has been no official information on the cause of the crash.

In the 18-second CCTV video, the plane is seen crashing into the runway and bursting into flames.

“Nepal’s aviation sector has boomed recently but the expansion has been marred by poor safety standards, inadequate training, and maintenance issues. As a result, the European Union has banned Nepali carriers from entering its airspace. The Himalayan country’s challenging topography – which sees high-altitude runways surrounded by mountainous terrain – challenge even the most experienced pilots.”

There is also the question of the unpredictable weather in the mountainous regions of Nepal.

This new crash shines the light on the dangers of the so-called ‘tabletop runways’, located on top of hills or elevated terrain.

With a steep drop on one or more sides, it leaves a slim margin of error for planes that overshoot the runway.