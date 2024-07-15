Beverly Hills 90210 Star Shannen Doherty Dead at 53

Hollywood actress Shannen Doherty passed away on Saturday after a years-long battle with breast cancer.

She was 53 years old.

Shannen Doherty was best known for her role in the 90s hit show Beverly Hills 90210, and ‘Charmed.’

NBC News reported:

Shannen Doherty, a child actor who became one of the biggest stars of the 1990s as a student on the high school drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died Saturday after facing breast cancer for several years.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” said Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane.

She was 53.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but she went into remission two years later. That reprieve wouldn’t last. In February 2020, court documents in a lawsuit Doherty filed against her insurance company over damage to her home said she was “dying” of Stage 4 breast cancer, which metastasized to the point of being incurable.