Serious Push to Have GAO Investigate Justice Department Investigations

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Problem comes from foreign nationals sent to U.S. to spy.

Just exactly how the Department of Justice investigates foreign nationals sent to spy on the United States now needs to be under investigation, too.

That’s according to Republicans in the U.S. House who are calling on the Government Accountability Office to launch that review.

Published reports reveal that Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the head of the House Oversight Committee, says he’s learned that Chinese nationals are posing as tourists, or sometimes delivery truck drivers, to “access” U.S. military bases.

Joining Comer in his comments was Glenn Grothmann, of Wisconsin, the head of the House Subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs.

Those base invasions have happened as many as 100 times over recent years, the Washington Times reported.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating how the U.S. Department of Justice investigates and prosecutes foreign nationals sent to the United States to collect sensitive information but are not professionally trained intelligence officers (IO), or ‘nontraditional collectors,'” the members of Congress told GAO Comptroller General Gene Dodaro.

Foreign intelligence organizations often utilize traditional intelligence officers for higher-risk collection, but they also use nontraditional collectors such as foreign nationals on student visas to collect less high-risk information, they charged.

While these individuals might not be professionally trained intelligence officers, they may still be positioned and motivated to collect information aimed at jeopardizing U.S. national security,” they said.