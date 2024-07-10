Senate Confirms Biden’s Radical Pick Judge Maldonado for 7th Circuit — Manchin and Sinema Vote Against Nominee — 8 GOP Senators Miss Critical Vote! Full List Below

The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed U.S. District Judge Nancy Maldonado to the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, making her as the the first Hispanic judge to hold this position.

The confirmation came despite a chorus of objections from Republicans who pointed out her massive backlog of trial court cases.

The Senate voted 47-43, which hears appeals from Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. This marks the fifth judge appointed by Joe Biden to be confirmed to the court, according to Reuters.

Maldonado’s elevation is part of Biden and the Democrats’ agenda to stack the judiciary with rafical leftists despite her reportedly slow pace in ruling on cases.

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) didn’t mince words, blasting Maldonado’s lagging performance.

“Of all 68 district judges confirmed last Congress, Judge Maldonado has the THIRD WORST record when it comes to issuing rulings in a timely manner. But Pres. Biden wants to promote her to an appellate court. Why?” Sen. John Kennedy wrote earlier this year.

During her confirmation hearing, when questioned by Senator Kennedy on what does she mean by assault weapon, Maldonado responded, “I’m not a gun expert,”—a response that left many wondering if her expertise on constitutional matters might be just as thin.

On Monday, McConnel said on the Senate floor, “Confirming Judge Maldonado to [the 7th Circuit] would be taking a judge who has proven herself incapable of swimming in the shallow end of the pool and throwing her into Lake Michigan. The people and litigants of the 7th Circuit deserve better. And if my colleagues want to see basic competence in their judges — they outta reject this nominee.”

But the real surprise came when eight GOP senators failed to show up for this crucial vote. The judge’s confirmation would have failed.

“Why did so many Senate Republicans miss this critical vote? Manchin and Sinema voted against this Biden nominee. Menendez is on trial in New York City. This radical Biden judge’s nomination would have failed if they’d shown up! Now we’re stuck with her for life,” said Mike Davis.

Here’s the roll call of the GOP who did not vote:

Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)

Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Rand Paul (R-KY)

Rick Scott (R-FL)

John Hoeven (R-ND)

James Risch (R-ID)

Mitt Romney (R-UT)