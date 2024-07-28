Sen. Elizabeth Warren Says Kamala Harris Will ‘Create a Pathway to Citizenship’ For Illegal Aliens (VIDEO)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has claimed that Kamala Harris would create a “pathway to citizenship” for illegal aliens if she wins the presidential election in November.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Warren also suggested that Harris would pursue “comprehensive immigration reform,” presumably meaning she will formally legalize unknown individuals crossing the southern border without any right to be in the United States.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

TAPPER: President Biden charged Vice President Harris with addressing the root causes of mass migration at the border by going to those Central American countries. She’s consistently defended his handling of the border crisis. I don’t need to tell you voters overwhelmingly disapprove of how the Biden-Harris administration has handled the border by giving the nomination to one of the leaders of the border effort. So aren’t democrats doubling down on one of your party’s biggest vulnerabilities?” WARREN: “Well, let’s remember to start with the facts, and that is that border crossings now are lower than they were in the last year of the Trump administration. But recognize and I know that Kamala Harris knows this. This is a problem that ultimately has to be solved by Congress. We need the tools and order to have more resources at the border, to have more resources in the states and cities that are supporting migrants, and I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship. All of that is part of what we need to do for comprehensive immigration reform. Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done.” Donald Trump, by contrast recognizes that Democrats and Republicans work together starting last fall negotiated a deal. Two days before they were getting ready to vote on that border deal, Donald Trump called on the Republicans who had praised the deal to back away from it because he wanted chaos at the border, because he thought it would help him in this race on November 5.

During the interview, Warren also falsely claimed that the Supreme Court is “actively undermining” American democracy now that conservatives have a majority across the bench and hinted at plans to pack the court if she doesn’t get her way.

She explained:

I think we’ve got all the Democrats who are ready for meaningful ethics reform to bind the Supreme Court and we’re working on changes to the Supreme Court. It can be term limits, it could be adding the number of justices things we can do without having to have a constitutional amendment. I think what President Biden is doing is think about this moment, here is a man who’s been a transformative president. He’s gotten an enormous amount done and yet he has stepped away and he has passed the torch to Kamala Harris. Why has he done that? He’s done it as an act of patriotism for our nation. And he is saying, we not only have to have a president who is here for the nation and who will heal us and bring us together. We also have to change our Supreme Court. We also have to change our Supreme Court because right now we have a Supreme Court that has basically jumped the guard rails and is out there giving power to the president, saying that the president can commit any act that the president wants, saying that Congress cannot authorize agencies to act. So we’ve got a Supreme Court that is actively undermining our democracy. I think what Joe Biden will do over the next six months is he’s going to keep drawing that to the attention of the American people and reminding them when they vote in November, the Supreme Court is on the ballot, and that is a good reason to vote for Kamala Harris, to vote for Democrats in both the Senate and the House.

All the signs are pointing to an obvious conclusion: if Harris wins or successfully steals the election in November, then she will be the most radical left-wing president in American history.