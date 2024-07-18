Secret Service “Aware of Threat” TEN MINUTES Before Shooting Yet Trump Was Allowed to Take Stage at Butler, PA Rally; Director Cheatle Admits to “Mistakes and Gaps”: Senate Briefing Reports

At least two Republican senators are demanding Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resign following Wednesday’s briefing on the assassination attempt on President Trump where it was revealed the Secret Service was aware of a threat ten minutes before a would=be assassin fired at Trump’s head, yet Trump was allowed to go on stage at Saturday’s rally in Butler, PA. Trump was miraculously only hit in his ear. However, one supporter was killed and two wounded in the attack on Trump by 20-year-old Thomas Crooks. (UPDATE at end: ABC reports Secret Service snipers saw Crooks on the roof twenty minutes before the shooting.)

Cheatle admitted to senators there were “mistakes and gaps” in the Secret Service protection of the Trump rally, reported Juliegrace Brufke of Axios, “the Secret Service is responsible for a no fail mission. This assassination attempt was a failure. I acknowledge that there were mistakes and gaps.”

Fox News reporter Aisha Hasnie posted on X Twitter, “Source familiar with Secret Service briefing w/Senators tells me a timeline shared with them reveals SS was aware of a threat about 10 minutes before TRUMP walked on stage and still let him on stage.”

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) told Hasnie Crooks was IDed as suspicious over an hour before the shooting, “He was identified as a as a character of suspicion, because of saw a rangefinder as well as a backpack. And this was over an hour before the shooting actually occurred.”

More from Hasnie in a report on Fox News: The Secret Service had called in to a “center” about the IDed threat ten minutes before Trump went on stage yet he was allowed to go on stage, and that the Secret Service agent charge in Butler was on the phone with state and local police when the shooting occurred.

More from Fox News Radio reporter Ryan Schmelz, “Per a source familiar with the Senate virtual briefing on the Trump shooting: -The FBI has interviewed over 200 people. -Over 14,000 images on Thomas Crooks’ phone have been reviewed — which include arrest photos from mass shootings, images of guns and political figures.”

NBC News reported on the briefing, saying Crooks had visited the rally site several days before (excerpt):

The 20-year-old who shot at Trump on Saturday visited the site of the former president’s rally days ahead of the event to scope out the area, two sources familiar with today’s Senate briefing told NBC News. Crooks was photographed as a suspicious person 62 minutes before he opened fire, and snipers spotted him 20 minutes before the shooting, the sources said.

NBC also reported Eric Trump said Cheatle should resign.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called for new leadership for the Secret Service, “Last week’s near-assassination of former President Trump was a grave attack on American democracy. The nation deserves answers and accountability. New leadership at the Secret Service would be an important step in that direction.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called on Cheatle to resign, “I just got off a briefing with the Secret Service and FBI. I am appalled to learn that the Secret Service knew about a threat prior to President Trump walking on stage. I have no confidence in the leadership of Director Cheatle and believe it is in the best interest of our nation if she steps down from her position.”

