Rose Unplugged: Man Who Cradled Trump Supporter and Shooting Victim Corey Comperatore’s Head Recounts Horrifying Events Following Trump Assassination Attempt (AUDIO)

The man who assisted shooting victim Corey Comperatore described the horrifying events after a gunman tried to assassinate President Trump.

Rico Elmore joined Rose Unplugged and recounted his heroic actions right after shots were fired at the Trump Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13th.

Rico immediately sprung into action to assist Trump supporter and shooting victim Corey Comperatore.

Ten days ago President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler.

One Trump supporter was killed during the assassination attempt, Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief from Buffalo, New York, who lost his life when he shielded his family from the bullets aimed at President Trump.

Rico Elmore recounted the horrifying events from that day and what he did to assist an ER doctor who administered CPR and tried to save Corey Comperatore’s life.

Editor’s note: Warning: Graphic description of injuries

