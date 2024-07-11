Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Mercilessly Booed By Crowd After Praising Justin Trudeau (VIDEO)

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger faced a chorus of boos after praising Canada’s leftist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a concert in Vancouver.

“We love your Mr. Trudeau, I mean, his family’s always been such big fans of our band,” Jagger told the Canadian audience.

After being met with widespread booing, Jagger looked shocked and stood there with his mouth agape.

He then quickly changed the subject to the success of the Canadian soccer team at the Copa América tournament.

“By the way, congratulations on the Canadian soccer team getting to the semi-finals!” he declared, which received a warmer response.

Watch the clip below:

Despite his praise for Trudeau,Jagger has generally kept his political views relatively private. He is said to have supported both the Labour and Conservative parties in the UK.

Back in the 2000s, he was critical of the U.S. under George W. Bush and even wrote the song “Sweet Neo Con” as a criticism of the invasion of Iraq.

