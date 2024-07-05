British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will resign as the leader of the Conservative Party on Friday morning after his devastating election result, in which he lost by a landslide to the left-wing Labour Party.

While Sunak won his seat of Richamond and Northallerton and will return as a MP, he will tender his resignation after a humiliating defeat in which his party lost over 200 seats.

“The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Keir Starmer to congratulate him,” said in his concession speech. “The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn… and I take responsibility for the loss.

JUST IN: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to resign. pic.twitter.com/SI29d4ZjDa — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) July 4, 2024

The Labour Party, whose leader Keir Starmer is a former Trotsykite with strong links to communism, has won a majority of around 150 seats.

However, they barely increased their vote share and won the election because the collapse of the Conservative Party vote after 14 years in government where mass immigration skyrocketed, woke ideology thrived and taxation reached record levels.

Thank you, Holborn and St Pancras, for putting your trust in me again. Change begins right here. pic.twitter.com/XZfi5OIoyH — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 5, 2024

Starmer will be required to visit King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Friday where he will ask permission to form a new government. He will likely move into the official Downing Street residence later on in the day.