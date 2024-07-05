Rishi Sunak to Resign as Tory Party Leader Following Humiliating Election Defeat

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will resign as the leader of the Conservative Party on Friday morning after his devastating election result, in which he lost by a landslide to the left-wing Labour Party.

While Sunak won his seat of Richamond and Northallerton and will return as a MP, he will tender his resignation after a humiliating defeat in which his party lost over 200 seats.

“The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Keir Starmer to congratulate him,” said in his concession speech. “The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn… and I take responsibility for the loss.

The Labour Party, whose leader Keir Starmer is a former Trotsykite with strong links to communism, has won a majority of around 150 seats.

However, they barely increased their vote share and won the election because the collapse of the Conservative Party vote after 14 years in government where mass immigration skyrocketed, woke ideology thrived and taxation reached record levels.

Starmer will be required to visit King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Friday where he will ask permission to form a new government. He will likely move into the official Downing Street residence later on in the day.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

